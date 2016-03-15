版本:
Boeing awarded $896.9 million contract for CH-47F helicopter

WASHINGTON, March 15 Boeing Co has been awarded a $896.9 million contract to renew 27 CH-47F Chinook helicopters and provide 12 new ones, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The Defense Department's daily digest of major contract awards said work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2020.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Bernard Orr)

