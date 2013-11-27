UPDATE 2-U.S. FAA warns airlines of GE engine icing problems

By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Nov 27 The U.S. aviation regulator on
Wednesday required U.S. airlines to inspect any General Electric
Co engines on Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner and 747-8
aircraft that experience icing problems which could lead to loss
of thrust and forced landings.
The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to issue an
airworthiness directive had been expected. The agency also
required airlines to prohibit pilots from flying into
high-altitude, icy weather conditions.
The FAA said that in certain kinds of high-altitude
thunderstorms, ice crystals entered and damaged the engines,
causing temporary loss of thrust, or in some cases increased
vibration with no loss of thrust. The problems affected nine
flights, and in two cases involving 747-8 planes it affected two
of four engines.
The FAA said its concern was that "unrecoverable thrust
loss" on multiple engines "could lead to a forced landing."
General Electric noted that there had been no unrecoverable
thrust loss in any of the nine incidents.
The directive is effective immediately and requires airlines
to inspect General Electric GEnx type engines if the "engine
thrust" indicator appears in flight.
The FAA said its order only applies to 14 aircraft operated
by U.S. airlines. Foreign aviation regulators typically follow
the FAA's lead.
Last Friday, Boeing and GE said they had alerted airlines
about the risk of engine icing and the loss of thrust that could
result, and were working with them to resolve it.
Boeing and GE had said there were six incidents in which
icing occurred, but the FAA's higher tally included three
incidents in which the engines "experienced a vibration during
the ice-crystal storms, but didn't lose any thrust," GE Aviation
spokesman Rick Kennedy said in an email.
The issues occurred with GEnx-2B engines on Boeing 747-8
passenger and 747-8F freighter planes. It also occurred on
GEnx-1B engines on 787-8 passenger planes.
Japan Airlines Co Ltd has said it is replacing 787
Dreamliners on two routes because of the problem.
United Airlines, the operating unit of United Continental
Holdings Inc and the only U.S. carrier currently flying
the 787, said it was not making changes because of the issue.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, which flies 747-8F
freighter jets in the U.S., said it was alerted to the problem
by Boeing on Nov. 14, and had already taken steps to avoid the
weather condition. It expected only minimal impact on Atlas and
its customers, spokeswoman Bonnie Rodney said.
GE said it has a software fix and will put it into effect
early next year. The regulator has not called the engines
defective, and that the situation occurs only when "encountering
weather conditions at 40,000 feet for which the engines were not
tested at certification," Kennedy said.
"We had encountered a similar situation with our CF6 engine
in the 1990s and early 2000s, and we successfully resolved the
issue with a modification to the control system," he added.
In those earlier incidents, the FAA said, temporary loss of
thrust occurred when the engine throttle level was changed, or
when a flight was descending.
The latest incidents happened at cruising altitude and in
icing weather conditions that are invisible to radar and unknown
to the pilots. The events "caused permanent damage" to part of
the engine, the FAA said.
The FAA said five of the nine incidents involved 747s, and
the rest were with 787 jetliners.
Three of the 747 incidents did not involve loss of thrust,
but "at least one engine showed elevated vibrations" while the
airplane was flying in bad weather.
After the plane left the storm, the engines ran normally for
the rest of the flight, the FAA said.