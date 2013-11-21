UPDATE 1-Boeing cargo jet takes off after mistaken Kansas landing

By Alice Mannette
WICHITA, Kan. Nov 21 A Boeing cargo jet that
was stranded overnight at a Kansas airport too small to handle
the giant aircraft took off safely Thursday and landed a short
time later at what had been its intended destination, officials
said.
The Dreamlifter bound for McConnell Air Force Base in
Wichita, Kansas, had inadvertently landed instead at the nearby
Colonel James Jabara Airport run by the city, according to a
statement by Boeing Co spokesman Doug Alder.
The bizarre spectacle made national headlines and drew
gawkers to the smaller airport on Thursday, prompting traffic
jams, car crashes, and road closures around the area.
The plane took off about 1:15 p.m. CST (2:15 p.m. EST) and
landed at McConnell 20 minutes later. Airport officials and
spectators applauded and sighed with relief when the massive
plane's wheels left the airfield about 16 hours after the
erroneous landing.
City officials said the 235-foot (72 meter) Atlas Air 747
Dreamlifter landed at Jabara late Wednesday by mistake, but did
not say what led to the error.
The two pilots had taken off from New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport, officials said.
"Whoa," Wichita city officials said in a statement posted
early Thursday on the city's official Facebook page. "The plane
is too large for the runway and will need help departing."
Boeing contracts with Atlas Air to fly the plane and was
looking into how the incident happened, Alder said.
The airport is equipped to handle small business planes but
nothing as heavy as the Dreamlifter, which can carry about
800,000 pounds on takeoff. No cargo had to be removed from the
plane for it to take off, Alder said.
The airport and plane escaped damage.
"I think it's hysterical. I couldn't stop laughing," said
Kevin Schwerdtfeger, 33, a commercial pilot from Appleton,
Wisconsin, who was in town for training and stopped by the
airfield to watch the take-off. "I've heard of this before, but
it's fairly rare."
Another pilot expressed sympathy for the crew and said he
thought the whole situation was "kind of sad."
"I'm sorry for the pilots that landed there by mistake
because their careers are in jeopardy," Steve McNulty, 65, said.
The 600-acre (243 hectare) Jabara Airport, which has one
runway, one helipad and no control tower, is about nine miles
(14 km) from McConnell.
The 6,100-foot runway is about 3,000 feet short of what
planes of that size and weight typically use to become airborne,
according to local media reports.
The Dreamlifter is a modified 747-400-passenger plane that
can haul more cargo by volume than any other plane, according to
Boeing's website. It is one of four specially enlarged 747s that
are used to move pieces of the 787 Dreamliner to factories for
assembly into new jets.