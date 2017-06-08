U.S. Air Force says Boeing delays KC-46 aircraft delivery

June 8 The U.S. Air Force said there would be a
further delay in taking delivery of Boeing Co's KC-46
aerial refuelling aircraft, as the planemaker tries to get
airworthiness certifications and complete a flight test program.
The U.S. Air Force assessment predicts first aircraft
delivery beyond Boeing's forecast into late spring of 2018,
according to a statement by the U.S. Air Force.
Boeing had previously forecast the aircraft to be delivered
by September this year, and now expects first aircraft delivery
by December 2017.
The top issues slowing progress are achieving the Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) airworthiness certifications and
completing the flight test program, the U.S. Air Force said.
Once Boeing gets the remaining design approvals from the
FAA, it expects testing to proceed at a faster pace, according
to the statement.
The aircraft delivery delay is not expected to result in
additional costs to the taxpayer, the U.S. Air Force said.
