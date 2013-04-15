版本:
U.S. decision on Dreamliner plan could come soon -LaHood

WASHINGTON, April 15 U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Monday his department will not rush its review of Boeing's plan to fix battery problems for its grounded 787 Dreamliner, but a decision could come "soon."

"We're not going to short circuit it, we're going to take our time," LaHood told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on advanced biofuels. "When we're finished reviewing their plan, we will announce it to the world."

When asked about a timeline for a decision on Boeing's plan, LaHood said "soon."
