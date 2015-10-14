Boeing pays $18 mln to settle false claims allegations -U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON Oct 14 Defense contractor and
aerospace giant Boeing paid the United States $18 million
to settle whistleblower allegations that it submitted false
claims for labor charges to the U.S. Air Force, the Justice
Department said on Wednesday.
The federal government had alleged Boeing knowingly charged
the United States for time its mechanics spent on extended
breaks and lunch hours while working on the C-17 Globemaster
aircraft at its Long Beach Depot Center in California.
The allegations were originally brought by former Boeing
employee James Thomas Webb, who will share an undetermined share
of the settlement as a whistleblower, the Justice Department
said a statement.
The claims resolved by the civil settlement were allegations
only. There has been no determination of liability, the
statement said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)