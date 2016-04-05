Boeing awarded $275 mln contract for ground-based space work

WASHINGTON, April 5 Boeing Co has been
awarded a $275 million contract to research and engineer
technology that increases ground-based space capabilities, the
Pentagon said on Tuesday.
In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Defense
Department said the contract would be to increase scientific
knowledge of these capabilities and apply the results to
"achieve Air Force and national goals."
The contract comes as the Pentagon has been making efforts
to defend U.S. government satellites. Last year, the Pentagon
said it was seeking an initial $5.5 billion over the next five
years to beef up protection of space assets and ground networks,
a sum that is likely to grow.
The contract was awarded after a competition between four
offers and work is expected to be completed by Nov. 3, 2020, the
Pentagon added.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Chris Reese)