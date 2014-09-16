Boeing wins large NASA 'space taxi' award -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Boeing Co has won a large NASA contract to develop new "space taxis" that would fly astronauts to the International Space Station instead of relying on Russian spacecraft, an industry source said ahead of a NASA announcement expected on Tuesday.

The source said Boeing had received a full award for the multibillion-dollar contract, but financial details were not immediately available. NASA declined comment.

It was not immediately clear whether NASA would award smaller orders to rival bidders, including Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, and privately held Sierra Nevada Corp.

The contract has taken on new urgency in recent months, given escalating tensions with Russia over its annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Jim Loney)