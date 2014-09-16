UPDATE 3-Boeing, SpaceX win contracts to build 'space taxis' for NASA

(Adds details of contract, analyst comment on Boeing, Kennedy
Space Center comment)
By Irene Klotz and Andrea Shalal
CAPE CANAVERAL/WASHINGTON, Sept 16 NASA will
partner with Boeing and SpaceX to build commercially
owned and operated "space taxis" to fly astronauts to the
International Space Station, ending U.S. dependence on Russia
for rides, officials said on Tuesday.
The U.S. space agency also considered a bid by privately
owned Sierra Nevada Corp, but opted to award long-time aerospace
contractor Boeing and California's SpaceX with contracts valued
at a combined $6.8 billion to develop, certify and fly their
seven-person capsules.
Boeing was awarded $4.2 billion to SpaceX's $2.6 billion.
SpaceX is run by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, also the
chief executive officer of electric car manufacturer Tesla
Motors.
"SpaceX is deeply honored by the trust NASA has placed in
us," said Musk, a South Africa-born, Canadian American
billionaire. "It is a vital step in a journey that will
ultimately take us to the stars and make humanity a multi-planet
species."
The awards position Boeing and SpaceX to be ready for
commercial flight services in 2017, said Kathy Leuders, manager
for NASA's Commercial Crew program. She said both contracts have
the same requirements.
"The companies proposed the value within which they were
able to do the work and the government accepted that," Leuders
told reporters in a conference call.
The contract has taken on new urgency given rising tensions
between the United States and Russia over its annexation of the
Crimea region of Ukraine and support for rebels in eastern
Ukraine.
Boeing's CST-100 spaceship would launch aboard Atlas 5
rockets, built by United Launch Alliance, a partnership of
Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing. SpaceX, which already
has a $1.3 billion NASA contract to fly cargo to the space
station, intends to upgrade its Dragon freighter to carry
astronauts.
NASA has said that in addition to test flights, the awards
would include options for between two and six operational
missions.
By flying astronauts commercially from the United States,
NASA could end Russia's monopoly on space station crew
transport. The agency pays $70 million per person for rides on
Russian Soyuz capsules, the only flights available for
astronauts since the retirement of the U.S. space shuttle fleet
in 2011.
China, the only other country to fly people in orbit besides
the United States and Russia, is not a member of the 15-nation
space station partnership.
NASA has spent about $1.5 billion since 2010 investing in
partner companies under its Commercial Crew program. Boeing and
SpaceX have won most of NASA's development funds.
The companies retain ownership of their vehicles and can
sell rides to customers outside of NASA, including private
tourists.
"The work that we have underway is making the possibility
for everyone to someday see our planet Earth from space," said
Kennedy Space Center director and former astronaut Bob Cabana.
"I know a lot of us are cheering on the success of our
Commercial Crew program, not because of what it means to NASA
but what it means to human spaceflight for everyone."
The program is based on a public-private partnership that
created two cargo lines to the station, a research laboratory
that flies about 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.
In addition to SpaceX, NASA has a $1.9 billion contract with
Orbital Sciences Corp for resupply missions.
For Boeing, the win in space is important symbolically, said
Christian Mayes, an industrials analyst at Edward Jones in St.
Louis, who rates Boeing stock a "hold."
"But financially, people need to come back to Earth," said
Mayes. Boeing's space and network businesses contribute less
than 10 percent of total revenue, and a $4.2 billion contract
over multiple years "is not going to move the needle," he added.
Boeing shares closed about 0.8 percent higher.
