TREASURIES-U.S. bond losses pile up on oil, stock rally

BRIEF-Trinseo COO Martin Pugh to retire
* Martin Pugh, EVP and COO, to retire from Trinseo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Friday as oil and stock prices jumped for a second straight session following hints the European Central Bank may embark on more stimulus to combat weak growth and inflation in the euro zone.
The 30-year Treasury bond fell more than 1 point in price for a yield of 2.848 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 17/32 in price, yielding 2.078 percent, up 6 basis points from Thursday.
U.S. crude futures rose over 5 percent to $31.07 a barrel in early U.S. trading.
The MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks the stock prices in 45 nations, was up 1.5 percent following a 0.3 percent gain on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* GATX Corporation reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results