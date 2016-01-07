Volatility piques buyside interest in ABS as safe haven

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (IFR) - The rout in global stocks this week is set to inject life into the dormant US$1.3trn asset-backed bond market with investors looking at the asset class as a safe, better-yielding alternative to park their cash.

ABS spreads, though at multi-year wides, have stayed steady all through this week as global stocks tumbled amid worries about growth, according to syndicate desks.

This show of resilience by the asset class, which was shunned by many portfolio managers in the latter part of 2015, is now sparking hope that a spate of primary trades in the works would get a warm reception next week.

"For investors, ABS feels again like a safe-haven sector for folks looking to do something other than Treasuries," said Peter Kaplan, a portfolio manager at Merganser Capital.

"When things are going south, this is a good place to pick up yield versus Treasury securities."

The majority of consumer ABS paper consists of Triple A rated bonds with a duration of less than four years, which unlike residential mortgage securities market, did not suffer huge losses through the depths of the financial crisis.

Even now as concerns about the health of corporate earnings, and higher leverage plagues other areas of the credit market like junk bonds, analysts say fundamentals in some parts of ABS are very strong.

One closely-watched metric of performance in consumer ABS is credit card losses, and they are now near an all-time low of roughly 2% despite borrowers once again taking on more debt.

"We (sic) thought 2014 would see the low in terms of losses," JP Morgan analysts wrote in their 2016 ABS outlook. "Yet, credit card ABS master trust performance has only improved in 2015."

GEARING UP

No new deals have yet surfaced for pricing this week, but bankers have started to pre-market new issues.

One of those is a US$1.2bn subprime auto deal from GM Financial's AmeriCredit that Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are aiming to price next week.

Wells Fargo and JP Morgan are expected to pre-market another new issue for Westlake Financial, and Nissan Motors is also expected to roll out a prime auto trade, one banker said, but the firm has yet to publicly file its registration documents with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

January is usually a robust month for supply. Last January saw US$20.7bn of ABS clear the market - the second-busiest month of the year, according to IFR data.

While issuers no doubt expect to pay more to kick-off in 2016 than in prior years, a dearth of volume in the fourth-quarter of 2015 and potentially juicy spreads on offer has left some portfolio managers eager to pick them up.

"There is money to put to work," one ABS banker told IFR.

"Just this week, one major account that has been dormant in the last couple of years said they were looking to get back into ABS."

Volatility in the year's second half hurt the auto sector particularly hard, forcing several prime auto issuers to shelve planned deals until the new year.

Chrysler Capital was able to clear its 3.04-year bond in November at a 2.275% yield - but it breached a new high water mark for the year in terms of premiums demanded by investors.

An average three-year prime auto loan paper ended the year at roughly 50bp - almost double their tightest point of 27bp in 2015, according to JP Morgan data. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Additional reporting by Jason Freydberg; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Shankar Ramakrishnan)