TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after 7-year note sale

NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. Treasury prices pared their earlier rise on Thursday following mediocre demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year notes, the final part of this week's $88 billion in coupon-bearing government debt supply.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.501 percent, down over 1 basis point on the day. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)