Bidding at U.S. 10-year note sale lowest in 3 years

NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. Treasury Department felt the sting of its worst 10-year note auction in three years on Wednesday as investors and some dealers stayed on the sidelines due to diminished anxiety about the U.S. economy and the debt crisis in Europe.

Overall bidding for the $24 billion in new 10-year notes the Treasury offered, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.49, a level last seen at a 10-year note auction in August 2009.