Weak U.S. 30-year bond sale ends August refunding

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK Aug 9 The U.S. government's August debt refunding ended with a thud on Thursday with a weak auction of $16 billion in 30-year bonds whose yields came in higher-than-expected.
Overall bidding for the new 30-year bonds the Treasury offered, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in at 2.41, down sharply from the 2.70 at the 30-year auction held in July.
The 30-year bond sale is the final leg of this week's $72 billion in the government's quarterly refunding.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.