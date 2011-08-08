UPDATE 1-Barclays says no changes to bond indices after S&P

(Adds details, background)

NEW YORK Aug 8 Barclays Capital said it made no changes to its widely followed bond indices after Standard & Poor's lowered the United States' long-term credit rating by one notch to AA-plus due to its high indebtedness.

On Monday, S&P lowered the ratings of mortgage finance agencies Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, whose credit grades are tied to the U.S. government. The bonds they issue, known as agency debt, and the mortgage-backed securities they guarantee are held by investors worldwide.

Barclays said in a note on Sunday it follows a "2 out of 3" rule, which means that as long as two out of the three main rating agencies rate the United States as a AAA issuer, the index rating for U.S. Treasuries, agencies and agency mortgage-backed securities will remain AAA.

Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings affirmed their top credit ratings, Aaa and AAA respectively, on the United States last week.

"With Moody's and Fitch still rating the U.S. as Aaa and AAA, respectively, the index rating for U.S. Treasuries, agencies and agency MBS will still remain Aaa/AAA," Barclays' index group said in the note.

"If Moody's or Fitch were to subsequently downgrade the U.S. to below Aaa/AAA, only then would the index rating for U.S. Treasuries, agencies and agency MBS move below Aaa/AAA," it added.

