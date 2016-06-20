版本:
2016年 6月 20日

BlackRock raises short-term view on bonds

NEW YORK, June 20 BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager said on Monday it raised its short-term view on U.S. Treasuries and bonds overall to neutral amid easy global monetary policy and safehaven bids ahead of Thursday's Brexit referendum.

"We have upgraded U.S. Treasuries and fixed income overall to neutral, and remain cautious on risk assets pending the U.K. vote," Richard Turnill, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist wrote in a research note on Monday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)

