TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after Chicago PMI

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices held earlier losses on Thursday but hovered near their session highs, as traders brushed off data which suggested revived growth in manufacturing activity in the Chicago area in June.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.49 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.