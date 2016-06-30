版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:58 BJT

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices hold losses after Chicago PMI

NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury prices held earlier losses on Thursday but hovered near their session highs, as traders brushed off data which suggested revived growth in manufacturing activity in the Chicago area in June.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.49 percent, up over 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐