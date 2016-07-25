版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 01:57 BJT

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens after weak 2-year auction

NEW YORK, July 25 The spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to the tightest in over a week on Monday as a weak $26 billion two-year government note sale propelled two-year yields to a four-week high.

The difference between two-year and 10-year yields had shrunken to 82 basis points before widening to 83 basis points, compared with 86 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐