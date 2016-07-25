TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens after weak 2-year auction

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
NEW YORK, July 25 The spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to the tightest in over a week on Monday as a weak $26 billion two-year government note sale propelled two-year yields to a four-week high.
The difference between two-year and 10-year yields had shrunken to 82 basis points before widening to 83 basis points, compared with 86 basis points late on Friday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.