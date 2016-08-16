TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens on Fed's Dudley's remarks

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 16 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell more than shorter-dated yields on Tuesday after New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley told Fox Business Network that the central bank may increase interest rates as soon as September if the economy improves further.
The yield difference between U.S. 30-year and five-year Treasuries shrank by more than 1 basis point to 113 basis points, according to Tradeweb, as traders bet short-term rates would rise faster than longer-term bond yields.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.