Hungry for yield, investors turn to pizza, films, vacation homes

NEW YORK, March 12 Record low interest rates
have helped investors rediscover a taste for bonds backed by
everything from pizza to movie royalties, even though strong
demand for these offbeat assets has already trimmed returns.
Over the last year, investors have snapped up debt backed by
royalty fees from franchise restaurants such as Domino's Pizza
to timeshare loans on vacation properties around the
world, and analysts expect demand to grow in 2013.
With the Federal Reserve not expected to lift interest rates
from near-zero anytime soon, banks and some fund managers are
increasingly advising clients to consider these non-traditional
asset-backed securities, which offer higher yields than other
types of investment-grade debt.
Demand has been so strong that the value of many bonds,
which are typically held to maturity, have soared in secondary
market trading, allowing investors to sell them at a profit.
The yield on $350 million of bonds backed by Miramax's
library of more than 700 films, including "Pulp Fiction" and
"Good Will Hunting," have tightened to around 2 percent from 6.3
percent when they were sold in 2011, ABS traders said.
"More people are buying these and more and more companies
are coming to market," said Douglas Farina, senior trader for
ABS and mortgages at Loomis Sayles & Co in Boston. "And the
performance of this sector is something you can't ignore."
Of the $199 billion of non-mortgage ABS issued in 2012,
about $15 billion, or 7.5 percent, consisted of debt backed by
non-traditional cash flows, according to data from IFR, a unit
of Thomson Reuters.
In 2011, esoteric ABS comprised 6.3 percent, or $7.9 billion
of all ABS issued. In 2010, it was 5.3 percent, by IFR data. It
reached close to $30 billion a year before the 2007-2009
financial crisis, according to Barclays.
Most ABS are bought on behalf of large institutional
investors such as insurance companies or pension funds that need
stable, investment-grade bonds that offer decent returns.
BOWIE AND BEYOND
The practice of securitizing offbeat income streams took
root in the late 1990s, when rock star David Bowie raised money
by issuing bonds backed by future royalties.
The Bowie bonds paved the way for securitizing everything
from film licensing rights to the royalties from drug patents.
The 2007-2009 financial crisis, however, saw investors shy
away from the sort of Wall Street engineering that made these
bonds possible as defaults soared on the subprime mortgages that
were often used as collateral.
"It was very difficult (after the crisis). Some guys would
approach us very quietly to plug a deal and say, 'how much can
you take, can you fund the whole thing,'" recalled Farina.
"Whereas now, they put it out in the market and it goes four or
five times oversubscribed."
Iconix, which owns 31 brands and trademarks,
including the "Peanuts" cartoon characters, London Fog and Ed
Hardy apparel, increased a transaction last year from $500
million to $600 million to satisfy investor demand.
"From 2007 to 2011, no one pitched securitization to us, but
we've seen this market come back," said Iconix founder and CEO
Neil Cole, who said deals for fast food chains Domino's and
Sonic convinced him to raise more money through ABS.
Of course, the more off-beat the cash flow, the higher the
credit risks, which means investors have to analyze the
securities closely before buying.
Even the Bowie Bonds suffered ratings downgrades in the
early 2000s as sales of recorded music fell and online music
sharing and downloading services gained in popularity.
Farina said he steers clear of more unpredictable and less
liquid issues such as bonds backed by drug royalty cash flows -
risky because "you know when the patents expire but you don't
know what kind of drug will come down the pike that's better."
But some popular esoteric ABS, such as those backed by
timeshare loans, sailed through the recession, said John Bella,
co-head of U.S. ABS ratings at Fitch Ratings in New York.
"You might think that in a recession, consumers would balk
at paying these loans, but they performed at or better than
expected," he said.
The different risk profiles mean esoteric bonds are rated
at the lower end of the investment grade scale, which accounts
for the higher yields. Buyers of timeshare ABS, for example, are
exposed to both loan default risk as well as the risk of the
timeshare developer or resort falling into financial trouble.
RISKS AND RETURNS
The promise of higher returns has helped bring out potential
buyers, sparking unusually high demand in secondary markets for
assets that in the past were treated as buy-and-hold securities.
For example, Domino's sold $1.575 billion in 6-1/2-year,
BBB-rated bonds late last year at a yield of 5.25 percent. A
seven-year U.S. Treasury note yields 1.42 percent, while the
average U.S. investment grade corporate bond yield stood at 2.86
percent, according to the Merrill Lynch bond index.
Since then, those bonds have traded at around 3 percent,
according to ABS traders.
"Given the yield environment in fixed income, investors are
increasingly looking for places with attractive relative value
where they can pick up yield," said Cory Wishengrad, co-head of
securitized product origination at Barclays.
As with high-yield and investment grade corporate debt,
yields have fallen on new issues. By late 2012, some esoteric
bonds that might have yielded around 7 percent just after the
crisis were fetching 3-4 percent or less, depending on the
rating.
With average lives of anywhere from three to 10 years,
that's still a better deal than comparable U.S. Treasuries,
which yield between 0.40 percent and 2.02 percent, or more
mainstream ABS, such as three-year AAA-rated bonds backed by
prime auto loans, which can yield as low as 0.75 percent.
Even so, some worry that this relatively small market is
getting too crowded.
"The bloom is off the rose somewhat," said John Dunlevy, a
25-year ABS veteran, now an independent consultant. "What you
could see in an environment like this is a flight to quality and
liquidity. Those who stay in ABS may move up and buy more
traditional stuff like credit cards and autos."
Indeed, liquidity could dry up quickly if the broader U.S.
or global economy stumbles. Economists worry that higher taxes
and lower spending in the United States could slow growth later
this year, as could a return of Europe's debt crisis.
And a weaker economy could raise worries about collateral.
"Some of these represent wonderful buys, but you'll never be
able to sell them to anyone else" if market conditions worsen,
said Dan Fuss, Loomis Sayles vice chairman and manager of the
Loomis Sayles Bond Fund.
Some in the industry are hoping to conquer a new frontier
with "sunshine-backed bonds," securities backed by the leases
for roof-mounted solar energy panels, but they have been slow to
take off, partly due to credit concerns at the ratings agencies.
For investors who can analyze esoteric bonds on a
case-by-case basis, there's still value to be had, said Colin
Moore, chief investment officer at Columbia Management, which
oversees $340 billion.
"If you are able to analyze the underlying cash flow, than
the bonds can be pretty attractive."