U.S. long-dated Treasury ETF price hits all-time high

NEW YORK, June 29 The share price of a large exchange-traded fund that tracks long-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to an all-time high on Wednesday as last week's Brexit vote stoked safe-haven demand for long-dated U.S. government debt.

BlackRock's iShares 20-Plus Year Treasury bond ETF reached a high of $140.13 a share before slipping to $140.05, which was up 0.4 percent from Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

