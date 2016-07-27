版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 02:53 BJT

TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve flattens as Fed sees less risks

NEW YORK, July 27 The spread between shorter-dated and long-dated Treasury yields contracted on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said near-term risks on the U.S. economy had abated, leaving the door open to raise interest rates later this year.

The yield difference between U.S. 5-year and 30-year Treasuries briefly narrowed to just under 110 basis points, which was its tightest level since March 2015 as traders favored longer-dated bonds which will fare better than shorter issues if the Fed increases short-term rates and inflation remains tame. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐