TREASURIES-Longer-dated U.S. bonds add gains after July FOMC minutes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury prices added to earlier gains on Wednesday as the minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July showed some policy-makers expected an interest rate hike will be needed soon, but there is a general agreement that more data are required before such a move.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 10/32 in price for a yield of 1.542 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
