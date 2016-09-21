版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 02:12 BJT

TREASURIES-U.S. yields briefly add to rise after FOMC statement

NEW YORK, Sept 21 U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the case "has strengthened" for a future interest rate increase following a two-day policy meeting.

The yield on two-year Treasuries touched its highest level since late August before retreating as Fed policymakers issued forecasts showing a reduced median outlook for the future level of interest rates. The two-year yield was last at 0.782 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐