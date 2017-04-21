版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 23:16 BJT

U.S. unlikely to issue ultra long bond - Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, April 21 The U.S. government will refrain from rolling out an ultra long government bond issue partly on likely skeptical feedback from Wall Street about investors demand for it, a Goldman Sachs economist said on Friday.

Introduction of such ultra long-dated Treasuries would also go against the Treasury Department's long-standing principle of regular and predictable issuance, while the White House's interest to sell government bonds with maturities beyond 30 years seems linked to funding a large infrastructure program "that we think is unlikely to materialize," Goldman Sachs senior economist David Mericle wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

