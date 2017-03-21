Goldman sees U.S. bonds least expensive vs major peers

NEW YORK, March 21 A top Goldman Sachs strategist said on Tuesday U.S. Treasuries are the least pricy now compared with their major counterparts whose yields have been held down by bond purchases from their respective central banks.

"Since last November, U.S. bonds have been leading the rise in global rates almost single-handed - with their counterparts in Japan and Europe remaining firmly anchored by QE programmes," the U.S. investment bank's co-head of global macro & markets research Francesco Garzarelli wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Richard Leong)