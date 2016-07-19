版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 19日 星期二 20:40 BJT

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim gains after housing starts data

NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasury prices pared earlier gains on Tuesday as data on domestic housing starts in June signaled a steady real estate market helped by low interest rates.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 7/32 in price for a yield of 1.561 percent, down 2.6 basis points from late on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐