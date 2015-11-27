TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices firm as world stock markets drop

* U.S. yields fall with German yields on ECB stimulus bets
NEW YORK, Nov 27 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up
on Friday and benchmark yields hovered at their lowest levels in
over three weeks as global stock market losses stoked demand for
lower-risk government debt.
Bond prices initially rose on a steep sell-off in Chinese
equities after Reuters reported Chinese stock regulators widened
their probe of brokerages to include the country's
fourth-largest securities firm.
The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 5.5 percent for
its largest single-day loss since late August, while the MSCI
world stock index fell 0.4 percent.
"There was a bit of safe-haven buying overnight," said Guy
LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott
in Philadelphia.
Treasuries clung to gains as U.S. blue-chip shares slipped
on worries about weak consumer spending. Early evidence
suggested American shoppers were not rushing out to stores on
Black Friday, the unofficial start of the critical year-end
period for many U.S. retailers.
Trading volume was light, with U.S. financial markets
closing early after being shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday.
The U.S. bond market closed at 2 p.m. (1900 GMT), an hour
after Wall Street stopped trading.
Wall Street's major indexes ended mixed, with the S&P and
Nasdaq reversing losses to eke out gains. The Standard & Poor's
500 index rose 0.06 percent. [.N}
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were up 3/32
in price for a yield of 2.222 percent, down 1 basis point from
late on Wednesday. Earlier, the 10-year yield touched 2.204
percent, the lowest level in more than three weeks, according to
Reuters data.
The decline in U.S. yields came as German five-year yields
hit a record low of -0.206 percent as traders
anticipate possible policy easing from the European Central Bank
when it meets next week.
"There was interest in Treasuries with the melting in yields
in Europe," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
The bond market's gains were limited on caution ahead of
next week's wave of top-tier U.S. data, including the November
payrolls report, analysts said.
Evidence of further improvement in the U.S. labor market
would reinforce expectations the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates at its last policy meeting of the year, on Dec.
15-16.
The futures market implied traders see a 78 percent chance
of a December rate hike, unchanged from Wednesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
