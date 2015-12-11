TREASURIES-Yields plunge in line with oil drop

(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Oil falls to new 7-year low, weighs on Treasury yields
* Risk-off tone in market aids Treasury prices
* Fed rate hike next week more or less fully priced in
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Yields on long-dated U.S.
Treasury debt declined to multiweek lows on Friday, as an
extended drop in oil prices and weak stock markets spurred
investors to seek the relative safety of government bonds.
The slide in oil prices in particular suggested that
inflation remains subdued, which bodes well for the long-end of
the curve because it keeps bond returns more or less intact.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields, which move
inversely to prices, dropped to a five-week low, while yields on
30-year bonds fell to a six-week trough.
"Most of this is driven by the sharp decline in oil prices
given that there's no major change in Fed expectations," said
Cheng Chen, interest rates strategist, at TD Securities in New
York.
Investors have pretty much fully priced in an interest rate
hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week, and the debate has
largely shifted to how many rate increases there may be in 2016.
Oil prices dropped close to 11-year lows on Friday, after
the International Energy Agency warned that global oversupply of
crude could worsen next year. Brent crude slipped below $38 per
barrel for the first time since December 2008.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes rose 28/32
in price to yield 2.137 percent, down from Thursday's 2.237
percent. Yields had briefly edged higher after data showed
retail sales, excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services, increased 0.6 percent after gaining
0.2 percent in October.
In absolute terms, U.S. 10-year yields on Friday posted
their largest one-day fall since early July.
The 30-year bond climbed more than 1 point in
price to yield 2.877 percent, down from 2.969 percent Thursday.
It was the bond yield's worst one-day fall in 2-1/2 months.
U.S. five-year notes fell 16/32 in price to yield 1.572
percent, down from 1.684 percent late on Thursday.
U.S. two-year notes, meanwhile, rose 3/32 in price, yielding
0.899 percent, down from Thursday's yield of 0.959 percent.
Societe Generale said in a research note it expects the
front end of the curve to "look rather pegged," ahead of the Fed
meeting next week, reflecting a market that has fully priced in
a December lift-off. It forecast about seven hikes over the next
four years.
"We expect this dovish lift-off scenario to continue to mark
the dynamic of the curve in the near term, and the front-end is
likely to remain pegged after lift-off," Societe Generale said.
