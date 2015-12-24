TREASURIES-Long-dated yields fall from 1-week highs on year-end caution

* 30-yr yields fall from 1-week highs touched Wednesday
* Traders reverse positions ahead of year-end
* Short-term yields hit one-week highs
* U.S. 2-30 yr yields rise for second week
(Updates prices)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. long-dated Treasury yields
fell on Thursday after hitting one-week highs in the previous
session as traders neutralized positions on caution ahead of the
Christmas holiday and year-end.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields hit a session low
of 2.962 percent after reaching a one-week high of 3.015 percent
on Wednesday when gains in oil prices, which suggested greater
inflationary pressures, helped push up yields.
Traders were cautious about putting additional selling
pressure on 30-year bonds, as well as 10-year notes, on Thursday
as they lightened up positions in thin and potentially illiquid
trading conditions.
"There are people who are more likely to take profits or
stop themselves out of a position," Lou Brien, a market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said in reference to the
reversed bets against long-dated Treasuries.
He cited low trading volumes, including data showing just
64,000 contracts of 10-year Treasury note futures traded hands,
versus about a million contracts on several days earlier this
month.
Analysts said traders were likely buying back 30-year
Treasury bonds and 10-year notes after Wednesday's selling
pressure. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a nearly one-week high on
Wednesday.
"You would have anticipated the direction to continue today,
and when it didn't, you have people stopping out some momentum
trades and buying back sales from earlier this week," said Jim
Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
In contrast to the dip in 30- and 10-year Treasury yields,
short-term yields edged higher, with traders attributing the
move to erratic trading flows.
Two-year yields hit a one-week high of 1.011
percent, while three-year yields hit a one-week high
of 1.331 percent before dipping back to last stand at 1.3227
percent.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between 2-30 years rose for
the second straight week.
The U.S. Treasury market closed early at 2 p.m. EST (1900
GMT) ahead of the Christmas Day holiday on Friday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 5/32 in price to yield 2.245 percent, from a yield of 2.264
percent late Wednesday. Benchmark yields hit a session low of
2.241 percent after hitting a nearly one-week high of 2.280
percent Wednesday.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield
1.007 percent, from a yield of 0.985 percent late Wednesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
ended 0.16 percent lower.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)