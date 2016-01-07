TREASURIES-Long-dated yields rise as traders see decline as overdone

* Benchmark, long-dated yields rise modestly

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields edged higher on Thursday, reversing course after touching multi-week lows in early trading, as traders viewed the decline in yields due to global market turmoil as overextended.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 2.119 percent in early trading, their lowest level in 10 weeks, but later drifted higher. All other yields on Treasuries with maturities of between two and 30 years hit more than three-week lows in early trading before rising from those levels.

"It seems like the rally ... was quite overdone," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York.

Other analysts said traders were reluctant to push yields lower than their earlier multi-week lows, partly because it was not clear that the decline in Chinese equities would have severe implications on global economic growth.

Chinese equities are small indicators of the country's economic activity and do not greatly bear on global economic growth, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.

"The sky may be falling, but it's a very tiny piece of sky," Lebas said.

Analysts also said a rise in oil prices from near 12-year lows suggested greater inflationary pressures, and in turn contributed to the rise in long-dated yields.

Prices on long-dated bonds, which move inversely to yields, tend to fall on signs of greater inflationary pressures since inflation erodes those bonds' interest payouts.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last down 3/32 in price to yield 2.190 percent, from late Wednesday's yield of 2.177 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 14/32 in price to yield 2.963 percent, from a yield of 2.940 percent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year yield hit a session high of 2.972 percent after hitting a session low of 2.885 percent. U.S. two-year notes were last mostly flat in price to yield 0.976 percent, from a yield of 0.984 percent late on Wednesday and a session low of 0.936 percent.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 1.5 percent. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Paul Simao)