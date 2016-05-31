TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields ease as equities fall

* U.S. consumer spending rises in April
* Chicago PMI, U.S. consumer confidence fall, slightly dent
hike view
(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasury debt yields
slipped from multiweek highs on Tuesday, after U.S. stocks fell
following a mixed batch of economic data that dampened
expectations for an interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve in June.
Yields on U.S. two-year notes, the maturity most sensitive
to Fed rate expectations, fell from their strongest level in
more than two months hit earlier in the session. The long-end of
the curve also retreated, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes
slipping after touching a one-month peak.
U.S. Treasury yields had been on an uptrend since Friday
when Fed Chair Janet Yellen said gradual rate increases would be
appropriate if the economy improves further and the labor market
tightens.
The uptrend continued for most of the morning session after
the release of the strong U.S. personal income and consumer
spending report. But yields slid in the wake of underwhelming
data on business activity in the U.S. Midwest and consumer
confidence.
"I put a lot of the gain in Treasuries (prices) to the
erosion in equities," said Kim Rupert, managing director of
global fixed income, at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"The mixed U.S. data was also a factor. Although the weaker
reports were second-tier data, they did take out some potential
of a Fed hike in June."
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool,
moved to price in a 21 percent chance of a June rate hike on
Tuesday, from 26 percent shortly after the release of the U.S.
personal income and spending data.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.842
percent, down from 1.854 percent last Friday. U.S. 10-year
yields rose as high as 1.89 percent earlier on Tuesday, their
highest since late April.
U.S. 30-year bond prices were flat to higher on the day,
yielding 2.641 percent, compared with 2.649 percent
late on Friday.
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected
month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed
longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.
Two-year notes were little changed as well in price, with a
yield of 0.878 percent, compared with 0.915 percent
late on Friday.
U.S. Treasury debt yields were also pressured by the
uncertainty surrounding an upcoming UK referendum on June 23
that will determine whether or not Britain stays in the European
Union, analysts said.
According to two new polls by ICM, British voters are moving
closer towards voting to exit the European Union in next month's
referendum.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Diane Craft)