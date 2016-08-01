TREASURIES-Yields rise on Microsoft bond offering, profit-taking

* Appetite for Microsoft offering skews demand away from
U.S. Treasuries
* Microsoft launches seven-part $19.75 bln deal - IFR
* Yields rise from Friday's multiweek lows
* Profit-taking helps push yields higher
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday from Friday's multi-week lows as Microsoft Corp
launched the fifth largest corporate bond offering of all time,
drawing appetite away from safe-haven U.S. government debt, and
on profit-taking.
Microsoft launched a seven-part $19.75 billion deal, the
third biggest corporate bond offering of 2016, according to IFR
data. Analysts said the deal's $4.5 billion in 30-year bonds and
$2.25 billion in 40-year bonds put particular pressure on
30-year Treasuries prices.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices fell more than a
full point in price, with yields hitting a session high of 2.249
percent. Yields had hit a more than two-week low of 2.177
percent on Friday. The view that yields were likely headed
higher after having fallen sharply on Friday also reduced demand
for U.S. Treasuries.
"The Microsoft deal is a large enough supply/demand event in
the market that it is uniquely driving yields a little higher,"
said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper
Jaffray in Chicago.
Investors also took profits after the gain in Treasuries
prices and drop in yields on Friday, which analysts said was
magnified by institutional month-end buying.
"This is a little bit of a follow-through from late on
Friday, when the prices got kind of silly because of month-end,"
said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of
Nova Scotia in New York.
Comiskey also said Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S.
second-quarter gross domestic product growth data had reduced
the likelihood of Federal Reserve interest rate increases any
time soon, rendering Treasuries prices more vulnerable to daily
flows and the pricing of corporate bond deals.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices were last down 1-15/32 to
yield 2.2471 percent, from a yield of 2.182 percent late Friday.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices were
last down 14/32 to yield 1.5077 percent, after touching a more
than two-week low in yield of 1.450 percent Friday.
Short-dated yields rose slightly. U.S. three-year Treasuries
prices were last down 3/32 to yield 0.7795 percent,
from a nearly three-week low in yield of 0.747 percent touched
Friday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Andrea Ricci)