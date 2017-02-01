TREASURIES-Yields jump on strong jobs data, before Fed

* ADP jobs data beats expectations * Fed meeting statement in focus * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after data from payrolls processor ADP showed stronger-than-expected jobs gains in January, raising expectations that Friday's closely watched government employment report will also show strong growth. U.S. private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, ADP said, higher than the 165,000 forecast by economists. Friday's employment report is expected to show employers added 175,000 jobs in January, according to the median of 102 economists polled by Reuters. "When you have such an outlier the market's going to react," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. He added, however, that volume was relatively light as traders waited on the Federal Reserve's statement at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later on Wednesday. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 10/32 in price to yield 2.49 percent, up from 2.45 percent late on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its first policy decision since President Donald Trump took office as it awaits greater clarity on his economic policies. Investors will be looking for any indications that rate hikes may occur at a faster pace than currently predicted, after the Fed raised rates in December for the first time in a year. Traders do not currently see a more than 50 percent chance of a rate increase until the Fed's June meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Yields were also higher on Wednesday as investors prepared for the likelihood of further corporate supply, after large debt sales by companies including Microsoft this week, and as demand to buy Treasuries for month-end rebalancing passed. "Typically the next day after month-end you see the market back up a little bit as people are looking towards corporate supply, which could weigh on Treasuries," said Lederer. The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will hold the size of coupon auctions steady in the upcoming quarter and will conduct a small "contingency auction" that an official said would test its ability to borrow following a cyber attack. The department plans to offer $62 billion in three-year, 10-year and 30-year Treasuries next week. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)