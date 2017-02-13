TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders await Yellen testimony

* Yellen testifies to lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday * Economic data this week includes inflation, retail sales * Weaker yen seen adding to pressure on bonds By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as investors looked ahead to testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday and Wednesday and waited on a busy week of economic data. Investors will be watching for any new indications of when the U.S. central bank will next raise rates when Yellen gives her semiannual Humphrey Hawkins testimony before lawmakers in Washington. Investors reduced expectations of rate hike at the Fed's March meeting after jobs data for January showed disappointing wage growth. However, "if she says something hawkish, there's definitely a reason to believe they could go in March," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, up from 2.41 percent late on Friday. Futures traders are currently pricing in an 18-percent likelihood of a March rate hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Saturday that there was significant uncertainty about U.S. fiscal policy under the Trump administration, but the Fed would be strict in meeting targets of creating full employment and getting inflation to 2 percent. A weaker yen was also seen as putting pressure on bonds on Monday. The yen weakened to a two-week low against the U.S. dollar after a two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend apparently ended smoothly without President Donald Trump talking tough on trade, currency or security issues. Rising stock markets also reduced demand for the yen and U.S. bonds, which are typically seen as safe-haven assets. "The yen is probably putting a little pressure on the market," said Lederer, "it's been a highly correlated trade over the last few weeks." Economic releases including inflation, manufacturing and retail sales data are also in focus this week. (Editing by Nick Zieminski)