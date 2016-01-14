TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury bond prices slide on Wall Street rebound

* Treasury prices fall as Wall St. stabilizes
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Jan 14 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Thursday as energy stocks led a rebound in equities, reducing
appetite for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
Treasury prices began the day positive as European and Asian
equity markets fell, following a decline in U.S. stocks on
Wednesday, but prices turned negative as oil prices
steadied and biotech stocks rose.
Investors mostly sold Treasuries maturing between five and
30 years, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note
touching a session high of 2.122 percent. Treasury
prices and yields move in the opposite direction.
The Treasury sell-off was stoked by little investor interest
in the $13 billion Treasury sale of 30-year bonds,
its final auction of $58 billion in sales this week.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said low inflation
expectations may make it harder for the Fed to return to its
inflation target.
"The market is inclined to latch onto anything dovish and it
will continue looking for things that support the view the Fed
won't move three to four times this year," said Steven
Ricchiuto, chief economist at Mizuho in New York, adding that
the market seemed to ignore the more hawkish part of Bullard's
statement.
Data showed import prices tumbled in December for a sixth
straight month, weighed down by lower oil prices and a strong
dollar. The data pointed to tame consumer prices that could keep
inflation this year below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent
target.
"The biggest thing for Treasuries is inflation and inflation
expectations. As long as inflation stays low with the potential
of going lower, prices go up," said Lou Brien, a market
strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 8/32 in
price to yield 2.0904 percent, up from 2.066 percent late on
Wednesday.
The 30-year bond price fell 28/32 for a yield of
2.890 percent, up from 2.847 percent on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Diane Craft)