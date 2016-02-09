TREASURIES-Bond prices edge up as 'skittish' investors add to stocks

* Investor concerns about slowing global growth remain
* 5-year yield falls to lowest since June 2013
* Traders look to Yellen comments on Wednesday
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. Treasury prices edged
higher during choppy trading on Tuesday as investors concerned
about slowing global growth largely shunned equities, opting
instead to add to safe-haven U.S. government debt.
In addition to concern about a global economic slowdown,
investor worries about banks' exposure to the energy sector and
expectations that interest rates will rise at a slower than
expected pace drove Treasury yields down. The yield on the
5-year note fell to 1.10 percent, its lowest since
June 2013.
"The mood in the market is very much 'sell today, ask
questions later' which is a boost for Treasuries and that flight
to safety is led by fear," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Treasury price gains were limited by sporadic equity
rebounds led by investors hoping a technology stock rally would
outweigh losses in energy and financial shares throughout the
day.
"Stocks found a bottom so Treasuries are adjusting and
trading in line with that, but investors are still skittish,"
said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities
International in New York.
For much of the year, Treasury prices have been benefiting
from investors' worries about a sustained slowdown in global
growth and falling oil prices.
"We began with concerns regarding China, then those were
amplified by oil declining even further and that's led to
concerns in the financial sector," said Jennifer Vail, head of
fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.731 percent, down from 1.735 percent late on
Monday.
The 30-year bond was last up 4/32 in price to
yield 2.555 percent, down from 2.56 percent on Monday.
Investors will be listening closely to Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen on Wednesday when she delivers a semiannual
monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services
committee.
U.S. bonds are expected to continue attracting demand on
concerns about the global economic slowdown and because
Treasuries pay higher yields than comparable sovereign bonds in
Europe and Japan.
Chinese markets are closed through the week for the Lunar
New Year.
