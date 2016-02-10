TREASURIES-Yields rise ahead of auction as stocks recover

* Stocks stabilize, reducing bid for bonds
* Treasury to sell $23 billion 10-year notes
* Yellen comments seen slightly dovish
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. Treasury yields increased
on Wednesday as stock markets stabilized, reducing demand for
safe haven debt, and before the United States is due to sell $23
billion in new 10-year notes.
European stocks rebounded as concerns about the health of
banks that have hammered shares globally in recent days eased
and oil prices recovered from Tuesday's steep falls.
Comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
acknowledging recent market turmoil offset some of the Treasury
weakness.
Tightening financial conditions driven by falling stock
prices, uncertainty over China and a global reassessment of
credit risk could throw the U.S. economy off track from an
otherwise solid course, Yellen said in prepared testimony.
"The Treasury market is off a little bit because European
equities and domestic equities caught a stabilizing bid of some
sort ahead of Yellen," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yellen's comments were "generally dovish but not
particularly indicative of a Fed that's changed course," Lyngen
added.
Yellen will take questions from Congress after presenting
her testimony later on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 1.74 percent, up from 1.72 percent late on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)