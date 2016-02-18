TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn higher as stock rally fades

NEW YORK Feb 18 U.S. Treasury debt prices
turned higher on Thursday as some Wall Street stocks slipped
into negative territory after scoring gains the previous three
sessions on rising oil prices and encouraging domestic economic
data.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
6/32 higher in price for a yield of 1.797 percent, down 2 basis
points from late on Wednesday. Earlier, they were down as much
as 4/32 with a yield of 1.829 percent, which was near a 1-1/2
week peak.
After opening higher, the Standard & Poor's 500 index
was last 0.08 percent lower while the Nasdaq composite
was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)