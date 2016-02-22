CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Yields up as appetite for risk lowers debt demand

* Yields increase as oil, stocks rise
* Treasury to sell $88 bln notes this week
* Heavy corporate supply may weigh on market
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as rising stock and oil prices reduced demand for safe
haven debt, ahead of an expected government sale of $88 billion
in new short- and intermediate-dated debt this week.
Yields have risen from more than three-year lows reached on
Feb 11 as oil and stock markets stabilized.
Oil prices gained on Monday after the International Energy
Agency, the world's oil consumer body, said it expected U.S.
shale production to fall this year and next, potentially
reducing a glut in supplies that has driven prices to their
lowest in over a decade.
"The market's trading a little bit weaker primarily because
risk assets are outperforming," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut. "Oil and stocks have been the big drivers over the
past few weeks and we don't see a reason for that to change."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.75 percent late Friday.
New Treasury and corporate supply this week may also weigh
on the market, with the U.S. government due to sell $26 billion
in two-year notes on Tuesday, $34 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
Banks expect around $25 billion to $30 billion in new
corporate supply this week, according to IFR.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)