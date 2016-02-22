TREASURIES-Prices fall on as oil, stocks rally

(Adds detail on market moves, updates prices)

* Yields increase as oil, stocks rise

* Treasury to sell $88 bln notes this week

* Heavy corporate supply seen weighing on market

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury prices ended lower on Monday as rising stock and oil prices reduced demand for safe haven debt, and before the government is due to sell $88 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated debt this week.

Oil markets jumped as much as 7 percent on Monday as speculation about falling U.S. shale output fed the notion that crude prices may be bottoming after their 20-month collapse.

That helped stocks gain, lifting recently-crushed energy stocks including Chevron and Schlumberger.

"The market's trading a little bit weaker primarily because risk assets are outperforming," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "Oil and stocks have been the big drivers over the past few weeks and we don't see a reason for that to change."

Yields have risen from more than three-year lows reached on Feb 11 as oil and stock markets stabilize.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent late Friday.

Two-year note yields rose to three-week highs before the Treasury is due to sell $26 billion in new notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $88 billion in coupon-bearing debt this week.

Two-year yields increased to 0.77 percent, up from 0.74 percent late Friday.

The Treasury will also sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

Heavy corporate issuance was also seen weighing on the market.

Banks expect around $25 billion to $30 billion in new corporate supply this week, according to IFR. (Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama)