TREASURIES-Prices fall on as oil, stocks rally

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. Treasury prices ended
lower on Monday as rising stock and oil prices reduced demand
for safe haven debt, and before the government is due to sell
$88 billion in new short- and intermediate-dated debt this week.
Oil markets jumped as much as 7 percent on Monday as
speculation about falling U.S. shale output fed the notion that
crude prices may be bottoming after their 20-month collapse.
That helped stocks gain, lifting recently-crushed energy
stocks including Chevron and Schlumberger.
"The market's trading a little bit weaker primarily because
risk assets are outperforming," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut. "Oil and stocks have been the big drivers over the
past few weeks and we don't see a reason for that to change."
Yields have risen from more than three-year lows reached on
Feb 11 as oil and stock markets stabilize.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to
yield 1.77 percent, up from 1.75 percent late Friday.
Two-year note yields rose to three-week highs before the
Treasury is due to sell $26 billion in new notes on Tuesday, the
first sale of $88 billion in coupon-bearing debt this week.
Two-year yields increased to 0.77 percent, up
from 0.74 percent late Friday.
The Treasury will also sell $34 billion in five-year notes
on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
Heavy corporate issuance was also seen weighing on the
market.
Banks expect around $25 billion to $30 billion in new
corporate supply this week, according to IFR.
