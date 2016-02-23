TREASURIES-Bonds gain as Saudi oil comments spook risk markets

(Recasts with price changes, adds details on data, auction)
* Oil, stock prices fall on Saudi oil comments
* Treasury sees solid demand for $26 bln two-year note sale
* U.S. to sell $88 bln coupon-bearing supply this week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled
out production cuts by major crude producers anytime soon,
sending oil and stock prices lower.
Naimi said he was confident more nations would join a pact
to freeze output at existing levels in talks expected next
month, but that markets should not view the nascent agreement as
a prelude to production cuts.
Signs that the oil and equity markets are stabilizing after
dramatic price drops earlier this month had reduced demand for
Treasuries, lifting yields from three-year lows reached on Feb.
11.
"Everything's moving off the oil complex we're still
trading off the global risk tone," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to
yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.76 percent late Monday.
The Treasury saw solid demand for a $26 billion sale of
two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $88 billion in
coupon-bearing debt this week. The government auctioned the
notes at a high yield of 0.752 percent, the lowest level since
the two-year auction held in September.
Demand ahead of Monday's month-end is likely to help the
government's remining auctions this week. The Treasury will sell
$34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
"Month-end is a pretty big index extension," said Dan
Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New
York, noting that five-year notes are also attractively priced
relative to other maturities.
Data on Tuesday gave a mixed picture on the U.S. economy. A
housing report showed that U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose
in January, reaching a six-month high. That strength was echoed
by another release showing a solid rise in house prices in the
year to December.
But the economic outlook was tempered by a fall in consumer
confidence this month amid a stock market rout.
