TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on strong jobs report

* U.S. added 242,000 jobs in February * Yields jump across the board to near one-month highs * Gains in yields limited by weak wages number (Adds quote, updates prices) By Tariro Mzezewa NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. Treasury prices tumbled on Friday after data showed a surge in jobs growth in February, but gains in yields were limited by weak wages data and continued safety bids. The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 last month. The unemployment rate held at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent, even as more people piled into the labor market. Yields initially soared with the three-year, five-year and seven-year note yields jumping to their highest levels in about a month. But yields dipped throughout the day, and analysts cited the weak average hourly earnings data that suggested inflation remained below the Federal Reserve's target. "As positive as this morning's report was, we're seeing modest moves in markets across the board because global growth is still a lingering concern," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. "People have some of the negative factors from weaker Chinese growth to even the weak wage number today in the back of their heads, and that's going to put a cap on any equity rallies and any sell-off in Treasuries" Treasuries have largely followed crude oil moves this year as tumbling oil prices have stoked concerns about slowing global growth and the efficacy of central bank policies meant to spur investment. The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, will next meet on March 15-16. The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.902 percent, its highest level in just over a month. The note was last down 15/32 in price to yield 1.882 percent, up from 1.83 percent late on Thursday. The 30-year bond was last down 26/32 in price to yield 2.705 percent, up from 2.66 percent late on Thursday. It reached 2.733 percent, its highest level in about a month. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)