TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on stock gains, Fed comments

* U.S. bond yields rise with global stock markets, oil prices Yellen's comments on economy boost demand for risky assets

* Fed's Dudley touts "cautious and gradual" approach to tightening

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. Treasuries yields rose from six-week lows on Friday as a rebound in global stock markets, a surge in oil prices and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's rate hike comments spurred selling in U.S. government bonds.

U.S. stock futures were up around 0.75 percent ahead of Friday's market open, and a gauge of global stocks rose 0.35 percent.

Crude futures rose about 5 percent as encouraging economic indicators in the United States and Europe boosted hopes of rising demand.

After Thursday's market close, Yellen said in a rare appearance with former Fed chairmen Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan and Paul Volcker that the U.S. economy was close to full strength. She added that inflation would not be held down much longer by the strong dollar and low oil prices, putting the central bank on track for further rate hikes.

Yields moved modestly higher after New York Fed President William Dudley said risks were "slightly" tilted to the downside, towing the line Yellen set last week that the Fed should raise rates cautiously.

"I judge that a cautious and gradual approach to policy normalization is appropriate," said Dudley, a close ally of Yellen and a permanent voter on policy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 11/32 in price as their yields rose 4 basis points to 1.729 percent. Those yields had fallen to their lowest since Feb. 24 on Thursday.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)