TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise on stock gains, Fed comments

* U.S. bond yields rise with global stock markets, oil
prices Yellen's comments on economy boost demand for risky
assets
* Fed's Dudley touts "cautious and gradual" approach to
tightening
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. Treasuries yields rose
from six-week lows on Friday as a rebound in global stock
markets, a surge in oil prices and Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's rate hike comments spurred selling in U.S. government
bonds.
U.S. stock futures were up around 0.75 percent ahead of
Friday's market open, and a gauge of global stocks rose 0.35
percent.
Crude futures rose about 5 percent as encouraging economic
indicators in the United States and Europe boosted hopes of
rising demand.
After Thursday's market close, Yellen said in a rare
appearance with former Fed chairmen Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan
and Paul Volcker that the U.S. economy was close to full
strength. She added that inflation would not be held down much
longer by the strong dollar and low oil prices, putting the
central bank on track for further rate hikes.
Yields moved modestly higher after New York Fed President
William Dudley said risks were "slightly" tilted to the
downside, towing the line Yellen set last week that the Fed
should raise rates cautiously.
"I judge that a cautious and gradual approach to policy
normalization is appropriate," said Dudley, a close ally of
Yellen and a permanent voter on policy.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 11/32 in price
as their yields rose 4 basis points to 1.729 percent. Those
yields had fallen to their lowest since Feb. 24 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)