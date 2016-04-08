TREASURIES-U.S. yields up from 6-week lows on stock gains, Fed comments

* US bond yields up with global stock markets, oil price
* Yellen's comments on economy boost demand for risky assets
* Fed's Dudley touts "cautious" approach to rate hikes
(Updates data, adds quote)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
from six-week lows on Friday as a rebound in global stock
markets, a surge in oil prices and comments by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on interest-rate hikes spurred selling in
U.S. government bonds.
Wall Street rose in early trading, with the benchmark S&P
500 up 0.6 percent, and a gauge of global stocks
gaining 0.9 percent.
Crude futures surged about 6 percent as encouraging economic
indicators in the United States and Europe boosted hopes of
rising demand.
"We seem to be being pulled in a lot of different directions
for a variety of reasons," said Societe Generale head of U.S.
rates strategy Subadra Rajappa. "But I would say that the
correlation with oil is number one on the list as well as
equities."
After Thursday's market close, Yellen said in a rare
appearance with former Fed chairmen Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan
and Paul Volcker that the U.S. economy was close to full
strength. She said inflation would not be held down much longer
by the strong dollar and low oil prices, putting the central
bank on track for further rate hikes.
Treasury yields were also buoyed by comments by Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso early Friday, who warned that rapid
currency moves were "undesirable." He said the yen's recent
rally was "one-sided" and that Japan would take steps as needed
to address it.
The yen rose by as much as 2 percent on Thursday to its
highest in 17 months. It has gained nearly 10 percent against
the dollar since the start of April.
Thursday's yen rally was a big reason for a concurrent rise
in Treasuries prices, Rajappa said.
"When you start getting past 110, you start triggering the
market fears about intervention coming from the Bank of Japan,"
she said.
Intervention would strengthen the dollar against the yen and
drive Treasury yields and riskier assets higher, analysts said.
Yields moved modestly higher after New York Fed President
William Dudley said risks were "slightly" tilted to the
downside, towing the line Yellen set last week that the Fed
should raise rates cautiously.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 11/32 in price
as their yields rose 4 basis points to 1.729 percent. Those
yields had fallen to their lowest since Feb. 24 on Thursday.
Prices on 30-year Treasuries fell by more than 1
point with yields rising nearly 6 basis points to 2.568 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Bernadette Baum)