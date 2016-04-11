RPT-TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall as riskier assets gain

(Repeats with no change to text)
By Dion Rabouin
April 11 U.S. Treasury yields rose across the
curve on Monday as growing hopes of stimulus in China and the
potential for intervention in Japan helped support bids for
riskier assets like oil and stocks.
With no major U.S. data due and thin liquidity, Monday's
bond market activity followed a theme of improved risk appetite
from Friday, when Treasury yields rose from their lowest levels
since late February, said Cheng Chen, U.S. rates strategist at
TD Securities in New York.
"There's no data, no big U.S. moves, so most of the selling
off could be the flow," he said.
Longer-dated yields were off slightly more than
shorter-dated, with the 30-year bond surrendering
17/32 in price to yield 2.583 percent.
The 2-year note fell 1/32 in price to yield
0.7187 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 8/32 in
price to yield 1.748 percent.
Oil rose more than 2 percent in early North American trading
as investors hoped that a meeting of producers in Doha, Qatar,
next week could achieve a price freeze for crude at current
output levels. Wall Street opened higher, with the S&P 500 up
0.7 percent, following stock markets in Europe and Asia.
The possibility of policy moves in China and Japan, the
world's second- and third-largest economies, helped improve risk
sentiment.
"Part of the positions move is a likely effect of investors'
renewed confidence after quarter-end and stability in risk
markets," BMO fixed-income strategists said in a morning note.
Producer prices were down 4.3 percent year-over-year in
China, raising hopes that Beijing could continue its loose
monetary policies. That would likely support riskier assets.
In Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the
Group of 20 agreement to avoid competitive devaluations did not
mean Japan cannot intervene against currency moves, repeating
language that has flagged intervention in the past.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)