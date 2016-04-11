TREASURIES-U.S. bonds flat as markets await inflation data

| April 11
April 11 U.S. Treasury yields were flat on
Monday as growing hopes of stimulus in China and the potential
for intervention in Japan helped support bids for riskier assets
like oil and stocks.
With no major U.S. data due and thin liquidity, Treasuries
sold off early, following a theme of improved risk appetite from
Friday. But as stocks pared gains, most maturities moved to
neutral territory as investors looked towards reports later in
the week to shed more light on the U.S. inflation picture.
"Bonds sold off sharply this morning on fears of inflation,
but then just settled in to wait-and-see mode" said Bryce Doty,
senior portfolio manager at Sit Investment Associates in
Minneapolis.
On Wednesday, investors will get readings on March's U.S.
retail sales and producer price index, and on Thursday the
government will release consumer price index figures. All three
metrics will be closely watched by investors as they could
signal that inflation is rising faster than anticipated.
"If those were to surprise to the upside that would cause an
intense focus on inflation and a resulting spike in yields,"
Doty said, adding that even if the numbers matched economists
expectations, markets "could still see a fair amount of
volatility."
Longer-dated yields rose modestly while shorter-dated
maturities were generally unchanged, with the 30-year bond
surrendering 3/32 in price to yield 2.565 percent.
The 2-year note was unmoved with a yield of
0.7027 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 1/32 in
price to yield 1.727 percent.
Oil rose around 2 percent as investors hoped that a meeting
of producers in Doha, Qatar, next week could achieve a price
freeze for crude at current output levels. Wall Street was
mixed, as stocks retreated from earlier gains, with the S&P 500
down 0.15 percent. A gauge of stock markets around the globe
rose 0.1 percent.
The possibility of policy moves in China and Japan, the
world's second- and third-largest economies, helped improve risk
sentiment.
Producer prices were down 4.3 percent year-over-year in
China, raising hopes that Beijing could continue its loose
monetary policies. That would likely support riskier assets.
In Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the
Group of 20 agreement to avoid competitive devaluations did not
mean Japan cannot intervene against currency moves, repeating
language that has flagged intervention in the past.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler and Alistair
Bell)