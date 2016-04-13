TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rise with stocks, shake weak data

* Treasury yields rise with stocks
* U.S. March retail sales, producer prices fall, but Feb.
revised up
* Market focused on global developments after Yellen
comments
By Dion Rabouin
April 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly on
Wednesday, led by shorter-dated maturities, as Wall Street's
strong opening helped markets shrug off weaker-than-expected
readings on U.S. producer prices and retail sales.
Treasury yields have been largely tied to equities in recent
days and strong trade data out of China and upbeat bank earnings
on Wednesday backed investors' appetite for riskier assets.
"We're greatly under the influence of stocks this week,"
said Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in
Memphis, Tennessee.
"So now we're trying to juggle the conflicting signals from
risk assets, which still continue positive momentum, with
economic statistics that just can't seem to get off the mat."
U.S. retail sales dipped in March, falling 0.3 percent, as
households cut back on purchases of automobiles. The sales
number excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and
food services edged up 0.1 percent last month and the number was
revised 0.1 percent higher in February.
The upward revisions to February's data as well as slight
upticks in components of the retail sales figures provided
markets with enough to shake off the intial shock of the
numbers.
"The data was still soft, just not as awful as the initial
headline made it appear," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S.
rates strategy at RBC Securities in New York.
U.S. producer prices also missed expectations as rising
energy prices were offset by a decline in the cost of services,
but Cloherty noted that Thursday's consumer price index number
would provide a more important look at U.S. consumer spending
and the economy.
The two reports would generally suggest the Federal Reserve
is likely to push back any rise in interest rates, but RBC's
Cloherty said the market's reaction shows recent comments from
Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the impact of the global
developments on the U.S. economy have pushed the focus beyond
U.S. data.
"The Fed has turned the attention elsewhere - to overseas,
to market volatility," he added, "so there's a little less
response to data surprises."
The yield curve flattened a bit as investors digested the
data, with yields on shorter-dated maturities rising more than
longer-dated.
Yields on two-year Treasury notes rose about 1.5
basis points to yield 0.7584 percent.
For 30-year bonds, yields were flat at 2.6043
percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose one basis
point to 1.7886 percent.
