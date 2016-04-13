TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields fall after strong auction, weak data

* Treasury yields fall after 10-year note auction
* U.S. March retail sales, producer prices fall
* Auction clears the way for bullish trend
(Recasts, adds auction, updates prices, adds comments)
By Dion Rabouin
April 13 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell on
Wednesday, as a strong 10-year note auction and weak U.S.
economic data boosted demand for government debt at the long end
of the curve.
The Treasury sold 10-year notes at the highest demand level
since January and well above their recent average, analysts
said.
"That was the big catalyst," said Kim Rupert, managing
director of global fixed-income analysis at Action Economics in
San Francisco.
"The auction was pretty solid on all accounts and recent
auctions have been pretty tepid if not poor. This was the first
good auction we've seen in a while."
The $20 billion in 10-year notes fetched a high yield of
1.765 percent with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.75, well above the
recent 2.62 average.
The auction underpinned weaker-than-expected readings on
U.S. producer prices and retail sales to set longer-dated
Treasury yields solidly downward after vacillating between
positive and negative territory much of the day.
U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in March as households
cut back on purchases of automobiles and other items and
producer prices were weighed by a decline in the cost of
services that offset rising energy prices. The two reports were
further evidence that U.S. economic growth stumbled in the first
quarter.
"Tame inflation is supportive for longer-dated Treasuries,
so after the auction was out of the way, the bullish
implications from the reports were allowed to drift through,"
Rupert said.
Prices on shorter-dated maturities were little changed, with
yields on two-year Treasury notes at 0.7504 percent.
"We were sort of shunted around today by a lot of mixed
signals," said CRT Capital's head of government bond strategy
David Ader.
"We had this morning's two pieces of softer news - retail
sales and PPI - and we didn't do much with it ... Then when we
got the strong auction and we did more, so it seemed that the
bullish price action had gained some momentum."
In late trading, U.S. 30-year bond prices rose
14/32, yielding 2.584 percent, from 2.604 percent late on
Tuesday. Yields touched a more than one-week high earlier in the
session.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell close to
two basis points to 1.763 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Alistair Bell and Chris
Reese)