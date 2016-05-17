TREASURIES-Short-dated yields hit nearly 3-week high after strong data

* Short-dated yields rise after April CPI reading

* Two- and three-year yields hit nearly 3-week high

* 30-year yields down, flattening yield curve

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, May 17 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in more than three years, suggesting inflation could be rising faster than expected.

Yields on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to session lows shortly after the data, and the five-year, 30-year yield curve moved to its flattest level since March 29, possibly indicating the U.S. economy is gaining traction but long-term inflation remains sluggish.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its Consumer Price Index increased 0.4 percent in April, the largest gain since February 2013, after rising 0.1 percent in March.

The strong CPI reading could mean short-term inflation is rising faster than markets expect and could increase the odds that the Federal Reserve raises U.S. overnight interest rates. Currently, Fed funds futures rates show investors are expecting only one interest rate increase this year.

The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an inflation measure that is currently at 1.6 percent.

U.S. housing starts and building permits also rose more than expected in April, backing the narrative that the economy was gaining momentum.

Yields for two-year Treasury notes rose as high as 0.82 percent following the data, their highest since April 28. Three-year notes also hit their highest since then, touching 0.98 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.76 percent, up from 1.75 percent on Monday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.59 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)